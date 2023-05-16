KAFB honors National Police Week through various demonstrations

WLOX Careers
By Noah Noble
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout National Police Week, Keesler Air Force Base is hosting events to honor the men and women in blue who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Tuesday, the base’s security forces held a law enforcement demonstration.

“You will see things like a taser deployment, a baton application. You will see the cops on the road today respond as if it’s a real-world event,” said Tech Sgt. Blake Johnson, the Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge of Security Force Training at KAFB.

Military working dogs and their handlers also participated.

“These dogs are the best resource the military has because there’s no other technology that has their capability to sniff out an explosive or narcotic from such a far distance. And on the patrol side, these dogs can detect an intruder in three hundred yards or more in conditions that we can’t even see in,” said K9 handler Staff Sgt. Anthony Seretis.

Beyond the demonstrations, a display of the faces and names of fallen officers reminds attendees of the real reason behind National Police Week.

“It feels good for us to hold these demonstrations for the general public just to give them an understanding and memorialize and remember these guys. They did not die in vain,” Johnson said.

