Invasive plant species clogging up Hancock County waterways

By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s defined by some as a “troublesome aquatic noxious weed.” These days, it’s causing trouble for those living along bayous in Hancock County and along the Pearl River.

The common name is Floating Primrose, and it’s clogging up waterways and taking over the ecosystem for those who live, fish and work in these areas.

Tommy McArthur has seen this invasive species go from a minor nuisance to a major problem in the last few years. He and others worry about the short and long-term effects from a plant that’s taken root all around Pearlington.

“When you leave NASA and come down this way, all these parts of Hancock County, it’s covered with this stuff,” McArthur said. “All the bayous are the same. Some of them, you can’t get into anymore. Some of those bayous we used to fish as kids, but it’s everywhere.”

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources has been routinely spraying to eradicate the weeds, but they tell us they’re trying to control this and other invasive species all over South Mississippi. We’re also told Floating Primrose thrives in water 10 feet deep or less.

