Gulf Coast Business Council announces winners of new Rising Tide Award

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Business Council has a new way to honor those giving back to South Mississippi.

During this year’s symposium, the Business Council will present the inaugural Rising Tide Award. This award will be given yearly to a public official and private-sector company who invest their time, finances and resources into transforming the Coast and making it a better place to live, work and play.

This year’s winners are state Rep. John Read and Ocean Aero.

Read represents District 112 in Jackson County and has served in the Mississippi Legislature since 1993. He has chaired the Appropriations Committee for the past seven years. He presided over the largest budget in the state’s history, and the Coast received more than $220 million this year for various programs and projects.

Ocean Aero created the world’s first and only environmentally powered Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicle, the TRITON, which collects data above and below the ocean’s surface and relays it from anywhere at any time. The company relocated its headquarters from San Diego, California, to Gulfport in 2022 as a result of local, state and federal cooperation and has invested millions into its operation.

The recipients will be recognized at the Business Council’s State of the Coast Symposium on May 24.

