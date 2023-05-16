WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Egg prices are going down

FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.
FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scramble up an omelet because the price of eggs has gone way down.

Last week, Midwest large eggs were just 94 cents a dozen wholesale. That is down from a whopping $5.46 a dozen six months ago, according to an independent price reporting agency.

You’re likely paying more at your local grocery store because those are wholesale prices.

So what is behind that huge price swing?

Last year, deadly avian flu wiped out a significant number of hens, reducing supply.

On top of that, farmers were dealing with higher costs for feed and fuel.

Now supply is back on track, and demand has not outpaced it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital....
Overnight wreck sends two people to area hospitals
Amid the chaos and tragedy, Sgt. Troy Bordelon went beyond the call of duty to help Lauren...
EXCLUSIVE: Mass shooting survivor talks with officer who helped save her
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Biloxi city leaders are set to discuss adding regulations to the Special Events rules for...
Biloxi leaders look to make changes to Special Events rules following Spring Break mass shooting
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mother figures!
Families gather on coastal beaches to celebrate Mother’s Day

Latest News

The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS considers free tax filing
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal