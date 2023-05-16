WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Beating the Heat: Medical experts share tips to stay safe in the sun

As temperatures rise, it’s important to keep yourself hydrated.
Medical experts say to be aware of the sun harming skin during peak summer times months
Medical experts say to be aware of the sun harming skin during peak summer times months(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - It’s already feeling like summertime here in South Mississippi.

Before you head outdoors, medical experts are providing tips to stay safe in the sun and beat the heat.

A bright sun over the beach sounds like the perfect vacation. However, those powerful rays of light can leave you needing medical attention if you’re not protecting yourself.

“Heat exhaustion can set in pretty rapidly without actually realizing what’s happening. The symptoms you would feel are headaches, dizziness, nausea, and muscle fatigue and weakness,” said Jessie Lindsey, Nurse Practitioner with AlphaCare Urgent Care.

She lists of the harmful effects becoming over-heated.

“Last year, we did have a lot of patients coming in with heat exhaustion. We actually had to send a few to emergency room just because of how severe the symptoms were at the time,” said Lindsey.

Her biggest concern are for those who spend more time outdoors, like electricians, construction workers, road crews and sports players.

Lindsey’s advice: stay hydrated.

“Using hydration drinks such as Gatorade or Powerade to make sure you’re replenishing your sodium and potassium, because as you sweat, you will lose those electrolytes. On top of that, your water is very important because that’s going to keep your cells hydrated as well.”

Topical creams, like sunscreen, also reduce the chances of getting sunburn or even being diagnosed with skin cancer.

“Using anything at SPF 30 or higher, zinc-based lotions are going to be the better protection agent. The sprays are just as good, but you want to make sure you’re reapplying every hour,” said Lindsey.

She encourages people to pack a bag with supplies to use while outdoors.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital....
Overnight wreck sends two people to area hospitals
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Amid the chaos and tragedy, Sgt. Troy Bordelon went beyond the call of duty to help Lauren...
EXCLUSIVE: Mass shooting survivor talks with officer who helped save her
Biloxi city leaders are set to discuss adding regulations to the Special Events rules for...
Biloxi leaders look to make changes to Special Events rules following Spring Break mass shooting
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

The pantry’s marketing coordinator, Morgan Shiyou, said the pantry is used to seeing emptier...
Gulfport food pantry short of supplies, seeking help from its community
Pascagoula Fire Department is conducting its annual inspection of fire hydrants across the...
Pascagoula Fire Department carrying out annual fire hydrant maintenance
Workers at the food pantry discuss how they're dealing with the issue.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope in Gulfport undergoes a supply shortage
Coastal landmark Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is celebrating twenty-five years of bringing the...
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates 25th anniversary