Beating the Heat: Medical experts share tips to stay safe in the sun

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - It’s already feeling like summertime here in South Mississippi.

Before you head outdoors, medical experts are providing tips to stay safe in the sun and beat the heat.

A bright sun over the beach sounds like the perfect vacation. However, those powerful rays of light can leave you needing medical attention if you’re not protecting yourself.

“Heat exhaustion can set in pretty rapidly without actually realizing what’s happening. The symptoms you would feel are headaches, dizziness, nausea, and muscle fatigue and weakness,” said Jessie Lindsey, Nurse Practitioner with AlphaCare Urgent Care.

She lists of the harmful effects becoming over-heated.

“Last year, we did have a lot of patients coming in with heat exhaustion. We actually had to send a few to emergency room just because of how severe the symptoms were at the time,” said Lindsey.

Her biggest concern are for those who spend more time outdoors, like electricians, construction workers, road crews and sports players.

Lindsey’s advice: stay hydrated.

“Using hydration drinks such as Gatorade or Powerade to make sure you’re replenishing your sodium and potassium, because as you sweat, you will lose those electrolytes. On top of that, your water is very important because that’s going to keep your cells hydrated as well.”

Topical creams, like sunscreen, also reduce the chances of getting sunburn or even being diagnosed with skin cancer.

“Using anything at SPF 30 or higher, zinc-based lotions are going to be the better protection agent. The sprays are just as good, but you want to make sure you’re reapplying every hour,” said Lindsey.

She encourages people to pack a bag with supplies to use while outdoors.

