WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband

Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine, which is to run concurrently with the 40-year sentence for second-degree murder.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.

15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces 33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell was sentenced by Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald to 40 years in prison - the maximum penalty under the law – for the murder of Shawn Mitchell.

Holly Mitchell was convicted by jury verdict on April 12 of second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine as charged in the indictment. She was accused of shooting and killing her husband on January 4, 2019, at their residence in Columbia.

McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine, which is to run concurrently with the 40-year sentence for second-degree murder.

33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell of Sumrall
33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell of Sumrall(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Holly Mitchell’s trial had been moved to Pearl River County at her request, and the sentencing was also conducted in Poplarville.

The district attorney’s office said some family members and friends of both the victim and the defendant had written letters to the judge, and family members for both addressed the court before the imposition of sentence. Holly Mitchell was also offered the opportunity by McDonald to address the court before sentencing, but she declined.

On behalf of the family of Shawn Mitchell, the district attorney’s office said it is pleased with the sentence given by the court and believes it is just and appropriate based on the facts of the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital....
Overnight wreck sends two people to area hospitals
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The Blackwells are visiting Ground Zero from Louisiana.
Hundreds celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at Ground Zero Blues Club
3 people facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County

Latest News

The work began Monday, May 15 and will continue over the next few weeks.
Pascagoula Fire Department carrying out annual fire hydrant maintenance
The Lynn Meadows Discovery Center opened it's doors in 1988.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrates 25th anniversary
Taylor Herron
Mississippi student receives almost $3 million in college scholarship offers
Monday morning, the school hosted its first career fair. Around 26 different professionals...
Gautier Elementary students explore different career options