WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.

Officials said the shattered window was located near where the first officer sits.

There were no injuries connected to the incident.

However, someone on board was taken to a hospital following an unrelated medical emergency.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m. Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The Blackwells are visiting Ground Zero from Louisiana.
Hundreds celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at Ground Zero Blues Club
3 people facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County
Dozens of family members and friends gathered Saturday morning to honor the life of De’Arreis...
Funeral held for De’Arreis Smith, BSL shooting victim

Latest News

A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark.
VIDEO: Shark attack caught on camera
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
A nice morning so far before more pop-up t-storms later today. Did you know that yesterday was...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake