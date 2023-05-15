WLOX Careers
Pascagoula Fire Department carrying out annual fire hydrant maintenance

The work began Monday, May 15 and will continue over the next few weeks.
By Noah Noble
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Fire Department is conducting its annual inspection of fire hydrants across the city. The work began Monday, May 15 and will continue over the next few weeks.

“When we get to a real fire, a confirmed structure fire, we only have a couple minutes before the truck runs out of water. You got to have a reliable plug. And you want to make sure they’re up and functioning,” said Lt. Jeb Berry. “You can open it up and the stem can break and you can’t get water to get out. We want to know about this before the fire.”

It’s a quick process that only takes minutes, but can make the difference between minor fire damage and complete loss.

Crews begin by unscrewing all three caps and removing any grit with a brush. Then, grease is applied to the seals to ensure firefighters can quickly remove the caps during an emergency. Finally, the hydrant’s water flow is tested.

“Sometimes sediment comes out. There’s a lot of debris, silt, sand, stuff gets in the lines and it can sit there for a long time,” said Lt. Berry. “It’s almost as if your arteries are closing up if you had a bad diet and life style. We’re kinda opening it up to get all that sediment flowing out of the pipe.”

He also mentions a few things that homeowners should do if they have a hydrant on their property.

First, he says to keep the area around the hydrant maintained and trimmed. Also, keep an eye out for fire ants that often nest nearby. Second, if you notice the hydrant leaning or visible damage, call the fire department so it can be fixed immediately.

