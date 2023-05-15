Overnight wreck sends two people to area hospitals
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital.
Authorities said a van left the westbound lanes, headed into the woods and hit a tree.
Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, and Gulfport Fire Department responded to the incident.
One person was taken to Singing River Hospital by ambulance and one person was flown to a trauma center in New Orleans by Rescue 5.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic on I-10 which was shut down for a short time.
Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.