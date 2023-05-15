WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Overnight wreck sends two people to area hospitals

Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital....
Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital. Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, and Gulfport Fire Department responded to the incident.(Harrison County Fire Rescue)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital.

Authorities said a van left the westbound lanes, headed into the woods and hit a tree.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, and Gulfport Fire Department responded to the incident.

One person was taken to Singing River Hospital by ambulance and one person was flown to a trauma center in New Orleans by Rescue 5.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic on I-10 which was shut down for a short time.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The Blackwells are visiting Ground Zero from Louisiana.
Hundreds celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at Ground Zero Blues Club
3 people facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County
Dozens of family members and friends gathered Saturday morning to honor the life of De’Arreis...
Funeral held for De’Arreis Smith, BSL shooting victim

Latest News

Hot with some t-storms popping up later.
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Amid the chaos and tragedy, Sgt. Troy Bordelon went beyond the call of duty to help Lauren...
EXCLUSIVE: Mass shooting survivor talks with officer who helped save her
Biloxi city leaders are set to discuss adding regulations to the Special Events rules for...
Biloxi leaders look to make changes to Special Events rules following Spring Break mass shooting
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mother figures!
Families gather on coastal beaches to celebrate Mother’s Day