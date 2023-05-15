Overnight wreck sends two people to area hospitals

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital.

Authorities said a van left the westbound lanes, headed into the woods and hit a tree.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, and Gulfport Fire Department responded to the incident.

One person was taken to Singing River Hospital by ambulance and one person was flown to a trauma center in New Orleans by Rescue 5.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic on I-10 which was shut down for a short time.

