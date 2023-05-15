WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Local teenager speaks after rescuing woman from rip current over the weekend

By Daeshen Smith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -A Saturday afternoon trip to the beach suddenly turned dangerous around 1:30 near the pass in Orange Beach. Racheal Callahan had just made it to the beach when she saw someone struggling in the water.

“I just jumped up, ran out there, and yelled help him,” said Rachel Callahan.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Ross was at the beach with his girlfriend when he heard the call for help. He says red flags were flying and the surf was rough. But he didn’t hesitate when he heard someone was in trouble.

“I’ve always been told to go help people no matter what the situation is,” said Ross. “Really it was adrenaline that hit me. I just didn’t think about nothing and just jumped as soon as she said that.”

Ross says he’s been swimming since he was four and grew up around the water learning how to deal with dangerous conditions. He says he believes the woman got caught in a rip current, but he was still able to make it out to her.

“I’ve been always told to swim out and swim around and all she did was I told her to grab onto me. She put her arms and legs around me,” said Ross. “I had one arm free and the rest of my legs and I just swam around and swam us back to shore.”

After a few minutes, ross says they were finally able to get back on dry land. He says he stayed with the woman while she caught her breath.

“She was coughing up water and everything. She had no words to say at all,” said Ross. “She was just out of it. She was just sitting there crying almost with her head down trying to catch her breath.”

Ross says after about 25 minutes, she got up and was able to walk away. After all that, he says he’s just happy they were both able to go home safely.

“That’s all that matters. It don’t make me feel any different I mean people can praise me if they want to but it’s just another day and I’m glad she’s alive,” said Ross.

Ross says Callahan reached out to him earlier today and the two were able to speak about what happened and how thankful she was that he was willing to help.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a wreck on Interstate 10 that sent two people to the hospital....
Overnight wreck sends two people to area hospitals
Amid the chaos and tragedy, Sgt. Troy Bordelon went beyond the call of duty to help Lauren...
EXCLUSIVE: Mass shooting survivor talks with officer who helped save her
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Biloxi city leaders are set to discuss adding regulations to the Special Events rules for...
Biloxi leaders look to make changes to Special Events rules following Spring Break mass shooting
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mother figures!
Families gather on coastal beaches to celebrate Mother’s Day

Latest News

Hope you enjoyed your serving of heat & storms yesterday. More on the way today. Click and...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
One in every 13 children has food allergies. Hillary Mathis, mother and advocate, join us on...
Food Allergies Awareness Week highlights significance, prevalence of issues
Singing River hospital added 54 new beds to its Nursing Facility to better accommodate future...
Singing River hospital adds 54 new beds to treat physical therapy patients
Medical experts say to be aware of the sun harming skin during peak summer times months
Beating the Heat: Medical experts share tips to stay safe in the sun
There’s a change, effective May 15, that will make it easier for single parents who need help...
Mississippi changes policy that advocates say was a roadblock to child care assistance for single parents