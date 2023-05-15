Gulfport food pantry short of supplies, seeking help from its community

WLOX Careers




By Parker Boyd
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army Center of Hope in Gulfport is calling for help from its community as it undergoes a food supply shortage.

They’re in need of all nonperishable items including rice, pasta, canned meats, cereal, and powdered milk.

The pantry’s marketing coordinator, Morgan Shiyou, said the pantry is used to seeing emptier shelves in the summer months.

“This year it’s come a little bit early,” Shiyou said. “The need has increased tremendously. We used to feed around 20 to 30 families a week, and now we’re feeding about 75.”

She said rising inflation prices mean they can’t buy as many items because donation dollars don’t go as far. That’s the case both at the Salvation Army in Gulfport and in Pascagoula as well.

“We are asking the community to help us to make donations,” she said. “Whether that be monetary or just to buy an extra can of beans and bring it in for us.”

The organization also helps those who are underemployed get higher paying jobs.

That’s why Denise Coats, a social service case worker, said they also need cleaning products for their fresh and cleaned program.

“We assist the homeless with showers and laundry, getting them ready for their interviews,” Coats said. “We also have an employment specialist to help you with interviewing skills.”

Shiyou promised the organization would be a beacon of hope for their community. She said the only way to fulfill that promise is to get the pantry filled up.

“Those families who are just trying to get by and then later succeed, those are the families that we want to help,” she said. “We want them to succeed in their journey and get them through these hard times and get them back on their feet.”

