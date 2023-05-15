WLOX Careers
Gautier Elementary students explore different career options

Students explored career options including farming.
Students explored career options including farming.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Gautier Elementary School took a break from their normal schedule to explore different jobs.

Monday morning, the school hosted its first career fair. Around 26 different professionals showed students different career options.

Fourth-grade student Khloe Beavers was excited to learn from different industries.

“Bulls, bakers, police officers, computer programmer, doctors, pediatrics, and military, baseball pro, marines,” Beavers said.

Principal Elizabeth Bailey said the goal of this event is for students to see all the career options available.

“It’s never too early to start. A lot of times our kids have an idea of a career based on something they see on TV or based on what mom and dad do. This gives an opportunity for our kids to see a little more into it,” Bailey said.

According to Beavers, students in all elementary schools should be given the chance to explore what it is they would like to do in the future.

“I think it’s pretty cool for other students to have the experience we do and have a great time before school ends,” Beavers said.

Students got to ride on tractors and military vehicles, pet a police K-9, and catch crawfish.

School staff members are setting up meeting dates for students to individually learn more from professionals.

