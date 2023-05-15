WLOX Careers
Families gather on coastal beaches to celebrate Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mother figures!
Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mother figures!
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, Mother’s Day celebrations were in full swing around the U.S. and right here on the coast. Plenty of families could be found relaxing on the beach along Highway 90.

“It’s been such a blessing to be here at the beach, I love it!” said Alyssa Holloway. “Every year we come and just visit with friends and family. My daughter Camille just loves making sandcastles and just laying out on the beach. Just enjoying it and having a good time; it’s refreshing really for Mother’s Day.”

Holloway says motherhood has been an awesome experience.

“I really just love how grateful I feel being a mom, being a protector and being everything else she needs,” she said.

Her six-year-old Camille believes she has the best mom in the world.

“So, my mom is really special to me because she always stays by my side when I’m scared,” Camille said. “She always hugs me and she loves me so much.”

Just a few miles down the road, three generations of women are celebrating the special day. Nancy Mink is hanging out with her daughter Jenna and her granddaughter in Long Beach.

“So far it’s been wonderful,” said Mink. “My granddaughter Marnie spent the night with me last night. We had biscuits and gravy this morning, and now we’re at the beach.”

Jenna says she is blessed to have her mother with her as she raises her own child.

“I’m very fortunate,” she said. “She helps me in every aspect, which she lost her mother at a young age, so I know she didn’t have the help that she gives me. So, I’m incredibly grateful to have her.”

In Biloxi, another family trio could be found bonding on the shoreline. Sarah Trickler’s mother surprised her and her grandson with a visit from Florida.

“I just got back into town, and I did not know she was here,” said Sarah. “I got in so late and walked in my house. My neighbor was there watching my son, and my mom peaks around the corner and surprised me.”

Trickler is a new mom and says her mom is a great support system.

“She just does everything from the goodness of her heart. It’s amazing. People say that about their mom, and I say that about my mom. I absolutely mean every word of it.”

