Blazing hot and humid today

Blazing hot and humid today. Few storms possible.
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
We’ve already reached the low 90s this morning, and we’ll be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The humidity could make the heat index as high as 100 at times! We may get some relief from the heat with hit or miss showers and storms today. While not everyone will see rain, some of us could see heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Most of the rain will diminish after the sunset. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Wednesday will be just a smidge cooler with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see another round of scattered showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday will be drier, but isolated showers can’t be ruled out. It will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

