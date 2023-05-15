Biloxi leaders look to make changes to Special Events rules following Spring Break mass shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring Break 2023 was marred by gunfire on two nights, leaving one dead and five injured including a police officer. That chaos brought a promise for change.

This week, Mayor FoFo Gilich will submit a plan to address accountability for future events. That accountability starts with planning, promoters, permits. The size of the event will determine how far out promoters will have to submit the application. The application will then go to a special events coordinator for review -- Paul Tisdale representative Ward 5, where most of Spring Break activities takes place.

He says new rules will help to make sure someone is held accountable for the events.

“There are some folks that really had no responsibility in the past that will have more responsibility and liability that attach to that, like property owners who lease their properties,” said Tisdale.

Tisdale says the one major problem he hopes more regulation can solve is making sure there is one promoter instead of several.

“That’s lacking for Spring Break, and it has led to, in my opinion, a number of issues that really allow promoters of that event to really have no liability and very little responsibility for that event.”

Briarfield resident Donna Benard also echoes that sentiment. Benard lives right behind what is the center of the spring gathering spot and says her neighbors are getting tired.

“When you have this year where nine promoters came in and hit the piggy bank of Biloxi, we had cars here from everywhere,” said Benard. “From Michigan, New Jersey, much broader than what we had from the past, and the fact that there are nine promoters setting up nine events along the beach close to each other all together becomes a problem because not one promoter is talking with the other. It’s endless.”

Benard says while she and the neighbors welcome tourists to Biloxi for fun, she wants city leaders to make sure their neighborhood safe and protected.

“I’m not saying anything negative or positive about other events, they’re all a headache for us because we’re trapped in,” said Benard. “If we had a fire here or a heart attack here, you might as well resign yourself. You’re going to die because there’s no way in these large events that anybody can get into this neighborhood, and the second thing is we can’t get out either. So, it’s problematic.”

The council will have a first reading of the proposal this Tuesday and will move to a vote at the following meeting.

