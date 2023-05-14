Hundreds celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people made reservations to celebrate Mother’s Day at Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi.

This is the first time the restaurant has served breakfast. General manager Danie Givens said staff worked hard to prepare for the busy day.

People were given complimentary mimosas with their plates. Mothers were also given a rose as they walked in the door.

“We got lots of stuff. It’s the first time we did breakfast, so the kitchen has worked hard to ensure we have this menu, shrimp gumbo, seafood platter, baloney biscuits, and pretty good stuff,” Givens said.

Nearly 200 people signed up for the brunch, which also included live music.

Reuben McCon has the whole day planned out for his wife Angela. Their first stop was brunch.

“It’s very special. My husband and I have been together for going on 40 years ever since I was in 10th grade, so it’s good to know that the love is still there between both of us,” Angela said.

The Blackwells are in town visiting their son who made reservations for this special day.

“We’re from New Orleans and live in New Orleans. We are here for the Shuckers game our son works for the Shuckers. We are here today so our son can be part of this celebration,” Ben Blackwell said.

While waiting for a seat, Ben Blackwell shared some special words for his wife Cherry.

“Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for being the mother of my children,” Ben said.

Reuben reminds people always to cherish their wives.

“On every special event cater to your wife. Like they say happy wife, happy life,” Ruben and Angela said.

After this Mother’s Day brunch, Ground Zero is kicking off its brunch now available every Saturday and Sunday.

