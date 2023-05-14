WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 1-year-old girl died after being struck by a train Saturday morning in Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the child was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street in Hardin, Missouri, shortly before 9 a.m.

No further details of the crash were available.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook saying it had worked a “tragic event” in Hardin.

The sheriff’s office also asked for prayers for all those affected and to respect their privacy.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 17-year-old was awarded 2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen. She also graduated with honors at...
Pascagoula teen accepted to 30 colleges, receives more than $350,000 in scholarships
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
Dozens of family members and friends gathered Saturday morning to honor the life of De’Arreis...
Funeral held for De’Arreis Smith, BSL shooting victim

Latest News

FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Bells toll for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
Memphis Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane, left, and Ja Morant (12) laugh on the bench during the...
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency
The Blackwell's are visiting Ground Zero from Louisiana.
Hundreds celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at Ground Zero Blues Club