Very warm and humid this weekend

Very warm and humid this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Get ready for more heat and humidity! We will easily reach the mid 80s on the coast today, and inland areas will be in the upper 80s. The high humidity will make it feel warmer. Rain chances will remain low today, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tonight will stay calm and humid. Temps will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Mother’s Day is going to be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see rain. Monday is going to be one of the hottest days of the week! Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, and the humidity will cause the heat index to reach the upper 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible again.

While it won’t be quite as hot on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll still reach the upper 80s. Each day will bring the chance for hit or miss showers and storms.

