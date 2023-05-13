WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

USM Gulf Coast graduation ceremony held at Coliseum

It’s graduation season, and Saturday, many are strutting their caps and gowns.
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s graduation season, and Saturday, many are strutting their caps and gowns.

At the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast campus’ ceremony, all coast-based undergrad and graduate USM students could be observed marking their milestones at the Coast Coliseum.

They’re celebrated by school officials and their loved ones for their hard work and academic success. As expected, it was an emotional moment for some as they waited to take the stage.

Congratulations to all of our coast’s new graduates — you did it!

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
The Scratch Kitchen remains closed for now; shooting suspect to be extradited to Miss.
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
Thomas Guy Rogers
Arrests made in fatal Gautier gas station shooting
2023 recipients are (from left to right, top to bottom): Tania Teller-Brooks, Melanie Davis,...
8 Mississippi teachers honored for teaching excellence, creativity with Leo Seal grants
The Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl attracts nearly 500 people each year.
Hundreds attend 14th annual Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl

Latest News

Congratulations to all of our coast’s new graduates — you did it!
USM Gulf Coast graduation ceremony held at Coliseum
Calm tonight. Hot and humid for Mother's Day.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Special Olympics State Summer Games are back
Powerlifting was part of this years games.
Special Olympics State Summer Games are back