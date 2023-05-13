USM Gulf Coast graduation ceremony held at Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s graduation season, and Saturday, many are strutting their caps and gowns.

At the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast campus’ ceremony, all coast-based undergrad and graduate USM students could be observed marking their milestones at the Coast Coliseum.

They’re celebrated by school officials and their loved ones for their hard work and academic success. As expected, it was an emotional moment for some as they waited to take the stage.

Congratulations to all of our coast’s new graduates — you did it!

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.