Silent auction serves as fundraiser for local nonprofits

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bacot Foundation is doing good for the community while also having a good time with a Candyland-themed auction. The goal is to raise funds for local nonprofits.

Executive director for the foundation Todd Trenchard says his organization is no stranger to lending a helpful hand.

“What we try to do is address the needs of youth, education and arts all across the region,” said Trenchard. “We give out a lot of scholarships, we’ve become the largest scholarship giver to rotaries and help to start a lot of programs over the years that you know today.”

While Trenchard says events like their auction and golf tournament help to bring in revenue for the nonprofits, to him the bigger picture isn’t about the money.

“We’re going to raise more money after the event as we follow up,” said Trenchard. “This is a significant amount of money, and we don’t encourage people to give it to us, we want it to give it to the nonprofits that are here.”

Trenchard says he is happy to organize something like this for the nonprofits because it can help bring attention to their causes.

“We got some from the dream program that are walking through the crowd thanking people for their support with the dream program. It’s just a big night where the nonprofits come together, raise money for themselves,” said Trenchard. “Of course, we’ll give them additional funds, but this is a great way for them to learn how they can do this on their own.”

The fundraiser continues Saturday at an all-day golf tournament in Gautier at Shell Landing starting at 5:30 a.m.

