WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Mobile mother surprises daughter with Taylor Swift tickets

By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile mom gave her daughter the surprise of a lifetime with tickets to see pop star Taylor Swift in concert.

As a Taylor Swift fan her whole life, Addie Pierce and her mom Haley tried for months to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour but constantly hit dead ends. They even got scammed. Last minute, their wildest dreams came true, and it was all caught on camera.

It’s safe to say Addie was not ready for it.

Haley posted the video to TikTok and got more than 1 million views.

“I thought it was a joke because I know how hard it was to get tickets,” said Addie. “Even I was looking at the tickets like every single day.”

The day before the concert in Atlanta, Haley made it out of the woods.

“If you go to a resale site, the tickets will start dropping before the show because people are trying to get rid of them, so that’s what I did,” said Haley. “I watched them and watched them, and they got to about my price range and pulled the trigger.”

With bags packed and ready to go, Addie dressed in her ‘Lover’ era. She had bracelets stacked down both arms of all Taylor’s albums.

“I played the whole entire set list on the way there,” said Addie.

Finally getting to see Taylor Swift in person left Addie and mom absolutely enchanted.

“It was just her dream,” said Haley. “You can see in the video how excited she was, and I was thrilled for her, but I was also thrilled to see her too. It was just making her dream a reality.”

With tears streaming down her face, Addie knows all too well the excitement behind seeing Taylor Swift in concert.

FOX10 News Lacey Beasley asked Addie, “If Taylor does get to watch this, what is something you want to say to Taylor Swift?”

“I love her, and I really look up to her,” she replied.

Forever and always Addie and Haley have memories that will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
The Scratch Kitchen remains closed for now; shooting suspect to be extradited to Miss.
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
2023 recipients are (from left to right, top to bottom): Tania Teller-Brooks, Melanie Davis,...
8 Mississippi teachers honored for teaching excellence, creativity with Leo Seal grants
The Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl attracts nearly 500 people each year.
Hundreds attend 14th annual Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl
Thomas Guy Rogers
Arrests made in fatal Gautier gas station shooting

Latest News

Very warm and humid this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
The 17-year-old was awarded 2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen. She also graduated with honors at...
Pascagoula teen accepted to 30 colleges, receives more than $350,000 in scholarships
The Bacot Foundation held its annual silent auction to help fund local nonprofit organizations...
Silent auction serves as fundraiser for local nonprofits