Mobile mother surprises daughter with Taylor Swift tickets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile mom gave her daughter the surprise of a lifetime with tickets to see pop star Taylor Swift in concert.

As a Taylor Swift fan her whole life, Addie Pierce and her mom Haley tried for months to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour but constantly hit dead ends. They even got scammed. Last minute, their wildest dreams came true, and it was all caught on camera.

It’s safe to say Addie was not ready for it.

Haley posted the video to TikTok and got more than 1 million views.

“I thought it was a joke because I know how hard it was to get tickets,” said Addie. “Even I was looking at the tickets like every single day.”

The day before the concert in Atlanta, Haley made it out of the woods.

“If you go to a resale site, the tickets will start dropping before the show because people are trying to get rid of them, so that’s what I did,” said Haley. “I watched them and watched them, and they got to about my price range and pulled the trigger.”

With bags packed and ready to go, Addie dressed in her ‘Lover’ era. She had bracelets stacked down both arms of all Taylor’s albums.

“I played the whole entire set list on the way there,” said Addie.

Finally getting to see Taylor Swift in person left Addie and mom absolutely enchanted.

“It was just her dream,” said Haley. “You can see in the video how excited she was, and I was thrilled for her, but I was also thrilled to see her too. It was just making her dream a reality.”

With tears streaming down her face, Addie knows all too well the excitement behind seeing Taylor Swift in concert.

FOX10 News Lacey Beasley asked Addie, “If Taylor does get to watch this, what is something you want to say to Taylor Swift?”

“I love her, and I really look up to her,” she replied.

Forever and always Addie and Haley have memories that will last a lifetime.

