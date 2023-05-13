WLOX Careers
George County softball sweeps East Central, advances to MHSAA 5A State Championship

George County faces the winner of Saltillo and Neshoba Central for the 5A State Championship.
George County faces the winner of Saltillo and Neshoba Central for the 5A State Championship.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUCEDALE/HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two games, two wins — the George County Lady Rebels are heading to Hattiesburg after defeating East Central for the South State title.

The day started in Lucedale at 4 p.m. Friday as the two teams picked up where they left off on Thursday night after the game’s conclusion was postponed due to weather. In Friday’s first at-bat, George County’s Natalie Jones sent a line drive into left field for a walk-off 7-6 victory.

Advantage: Lady Rebels.

Following the end of Game 1, both teams would load their gear and head to Hurley for a 6 p.m. start time to Game 2.

George County would go up big early, scoring 6 through 4 innings while simultaneously keeping East Central scoreless. The Lady Hornets showed signs of life in the bottom of the 6th as they rattled off 2 runs, but after George County posted one more run in the top of the 7th, East Central would come up emptyhanded in the bottom frame, granting George County the 7-2 victory and the title of South State Champions.

The Lady Rebels now prepare to head to Hattiesburg to face the winner of Saltillo and Neshoba Central for the MHSAA 5A State Championship.

