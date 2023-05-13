WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

3 people facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County

(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

VDN says Lt. Stacy Rollinson of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the case in April when Child Protective Services contacted her regarding a sex crime investigation.

According to the social services worker, a child was being trafficked with the help of 39-year-old Frances Dawson of Jackson. Vicksburg Daily News says officers arrested Dawson on May 1. She is charged with two counts of procuring sexual servitude of a minor. Judge Randy Lewis set her bond at $50,000.

Investigators were able to determine that two others were involved in the case.

  • Benny Cosby, 72, of Warren County, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on May 5 and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child under 14.
  • Hyman Cosby, 67, of Vicksburg, was arrested at 9 a.m. on May 10 by Sgt. Cordell Watkins and other deputies.

Justice Court Judge James Jefferson set both men’s bonds at $500,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
The Scratch Kitchen remains closed for now; shooting suspect to be extradited to Miss.
Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi
2023 recipients are (from left to right, top to bottom): Tania Teller-Brooks, Melanie Davis,...
8 Mississippi teachers honored for teaching excellence, creativity with Leo Seal grants
The Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl attracts nearly 500 people each year.
Hundreds attend 14th annual Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl
According to the Biloxi Police Department, Dontavis Omar Magee, 22, of Gulfport, was also a...
New details surrounding arrest of Spring Break shooting suspect

Latest News

Congratulations to all of our coast’s new graduates — you did it!
USM Gulf Coast graduation ceremony held at Coliseum
Congratulations to all of our coast’s new graduates — you did it!
USM Gulf Coast graduation ceremony held at Coliseum
Special Olympics State Summer Games are back
Calm tonight. Hot and humid for Mother's Day.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Powerlifting was part of this years games.
Special Olympics State Summer Games are back