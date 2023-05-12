USDA partnering with local farmers to strengthen food supply chain in the Delta region

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of farmers around the state packed out the Mississippi Farmers Market, listening to United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on how the big announcement will benefit them.

“You’re also creating rural manufacturing jobs. That’s the future. That is really the future of American agriculture,” Secretary Vilsack said.

The Delta Regional Food Business Center will help producers in the Delta region create new and expanded market opportunities, improving farm income, creating high-paying jobs, and building greater resilience in the overall food system.

“It’s an opportunity for individuals who are interested in developing local and regional food systems to get the technical and financial assistance to help build out the capacity to link local producers with local markets, a local producer, and a grocery store,” said Secretary Vilsack.

The USDA has allocated money through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program to help fund this new initiative.

“We want to build out a greater and more resilient local and regional food center,” Secretary Vilsack said. “To compliment that, we’ve also announced 420 million dollars that will be distributed to all 50 states.”

During the panel discussion, some farmers brought up problems they have with current food chain supply programs. Now they are worried the same thing will happen with this new food business center.

“Some of the school districts, the policies do not allow school districts to buy from local farmers. They have to buy canned goods in order to meet their budget. So, we have to look at some of the systemic problems within the organizations,” said Secretary Vilsack. “As we finance additional opportunities for federal procurement, resources that are given to states for food banks, or school lunch programs, we are encouraging states to purchase from people like yourself.”

The Delta USDA Regional Food Business Center will be supported by the ‘Mississippi Delta Council for farm workers opportunities’ Incorporated, a minority-led non-profit based in Clarksdale.

