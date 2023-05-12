WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who was struck by a pickup truck while boarding a school bus on Friday.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A student died Friday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while trying to get onto the school bus in the town of Excelsior, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the school bus had stopped along State Hwy. 23/33, near Northwoods Drive, shortly before 7:30 a.m. The student had not boarded yet when a Ford F-250 that was headed the same way came up behind the bus. The driver did not slow down in time and swerved to the right to avoid the bus, investigators determined.

Authorities said the full-sized pickup sideswiped the right side of the bus and crossed a driveway where it hit the student. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the students on the bus were hurt in the collision, the sheriff’s office indicated. They were taken to Webb Middle School to be reunited with their families. The School District of Reedsburg plans to have resources available for the families involved, it noted.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of anyone involved pending notification of the family.

The crash remains under investigation. Both directions of the highway were closed for nearly five hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picayune Police arrested 48-year-old Maurice Damon Perkins on two counts of first degree murder.
Man arrested after 2 found dead in Picayune fire, believed to be father and son
Along with the listed drugs and an assortment of paraphernalia, stolen property was recovered...
Search warrant on Kiln home leads to 8 arrested on drug charges, recovery of stolen property
According to a statement released by the city Thursday morning, Gulfport is ending its trash...
Gulfport ends trash campaign early due to ‘misuse,’ ‘exploitation’ of dumpsters
Fa'Darius Williams
Past court records reveal Ocean Springs shooting suspect’s criminal history
Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021....
Families affected by Oxford school shooting win key decision in lawsuit against district
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Elon Musk names NBC Universal executive as the new CEO of Twitter
LIVE: Verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell trial
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Jury to announce verdict in trial of slain kids’ mom