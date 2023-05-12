WLOX Careers
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager has been indicted after being accused of killing his mother’s fiancé just hours after graduating high school.

Justin Coggins, of Caledonia, Mississippi, was indicted for manslaughter by a Lowndes County grand jury.

The shooting happened on Richards Lane in May 2022 when Coggins was 18 years old. Dustin Hoffpauir, 33, died at the scene of the shooting.

Coggins had just graduated from Caledonia High School.

No court date has been set.

