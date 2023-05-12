WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 19

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An off-duty, hired officer misusing police powers, dragging innocent people from their home without a warrant. Plus, a vulnerability at TSA checkpoints could mean more shootings at airports. Brendan Keefe reports. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

No-Knock Raid: Underpaid law enforcement officers rely on extra jobs for private companies in their police uniforms in order to pay the bills. Sometimes their private employers ask them to use — or ignore — the law to help their businesses. This story looks at a case where an off-duty, hired officer uses police powers at the wrong house.

Airport Security: A gunman was able to reach into his bag during secondary screening, retrieve his pistol, and open fire inside Atlanta’s airport in the secure area. How did this happen? We have the body cams and surveillance video. Some airports nationwide have these barriers – others don’t.

Cigarette Butt Closes Cold Case: A gruesome murder that gripped the nation. A mourning family breathes a sigh of relief. After more than 50 years Rita Curran’s cold case is finally closed. Darren Perron has the story.

Wrongful Murder Conviction: Since 1989, more than 3,000 people have had their convictions reversed, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. Black Americans make up less than 14% of the U.S. population, but according to the registry they make up more than 50% of the listed exonerations.

Angie Ricono introduces us to two men who were wrongly imprisoned and formed a brotherhood while fighting to prove their innocence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picayune Police arrested 48-year-old Maurice Damon Perkins on two counts of first degree murder.
Man arrested after 2 found dead in Picayune fire, believed to be father and son
Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
The Scratch Kitchen remains closed for now; shooting suspect to be extradited to Miss.
Along with the listed drugs and an assortment of paraphernalia, stolen property was recovered...
Search warrant on Kiln home leads to 8 arrested on drug charges, recovery of stolen property
According to the Biloxi Police Department, Dontavis Omar Magee, 22, of Gulfport, was also a...
New details surrounding arrest of Spring Break shooting suspect
Fa'Darius Williams
Past court records reveal Ocean Springs shooting suspect’s criminal history

Latest News

Officers placed roses, one by one, next to a ceremonial wreath and memorial honoring Gulfport's...
Gulfport Police Department pays tribute to fallen officers
2023 recipients are (from left to right, top to bottom): Tania Teller-Brooks, Melanie Davis,...
8 Mississippi teachers honored for teaching excellence, creativity with Leo Seal grants
Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
The Scratch Kitchen remains closed for now; shooting suspect to be extradited to Miss.
Hot and humid Mother's Day weekend on tap
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
James Tanksley
Orchard Drive murder suspect arrested in Mississippi, returned to Mobile