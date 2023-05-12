Hundreds attend 14th annual Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl

OCEAN SPRING, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, hundreds visited the City of Discovery to get a taste of the South.

May is being recognized as “Food Month” to promote local eateries in Ocean Springs.

Pizza, shrimp, drinks, and dessert — the list goes on.

It was a packed house in the City of Discovery for the 14th annual Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl. Two dozens restaurants and bar vendors set up shop to welcome those hungry stomachs.

“People just came to have fun and that’s great. This and the Bay they are just cranking. It’s just good to see people getting out,” said David Casper.

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce - Main Street - Tourism Bureau created an outlet to help showcase downtown staples and up and coming venues.

Casper is with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits said he’s worked with multiple locations along the Gulf Coast, and they’re serving up beverages on the rocks.

“We sell 5,000 different brands. We do a lot of Tito’s. We’re doing a Aperol Spritz, which is from Italy, and it’s going quick,” said Casper.

Some traveled just around the corner for good eats, and others are crossing state lines.

“If I didn’t live in slap out Alabama, Ocean Springs is the place to be,” said Ronald Smith, an Alabama resident.

One thing is for certain: lines never dwindled down.

“I actually had to send some of my employees back to the store to make more food,” said Matthew Geiken of Keg & Barrel. “We were very surprised at how many people love our shrimp and grits. It’s great exposure not just for the restaurant itself but downtown Ocean Springs and Ocean Springs as a whole. We’re a small town community but we have a lot to offer for tourists to come in.”

The Taste of Ocean Springs Food Crawl attracts nearly 500 people each year.

