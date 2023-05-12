Hearing on The Scratch Kitchen’s future underway in Jackson Co. courtroom

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The hearing on the future of The Scratch Kitchen is being debated in the Jackson County Chancery Court Friday morning.

The City of Ocean Springs is asking the court to step in and issue an injunction to force the restaurant and bar to cease operations. The city already announced Tuesday they’d be filing a temporary restraining order that would prevent the business from opening for 10 days, but they’re wanting to make that order permanent.

This comes a week after gunfire erupted at a Cinco de Mayo party at the Government Street business that left one dead and six injured.

Friday morning, Police Chief Mark Dunston and another officer testified about numerous complaints and incidents at The Scratch Kitchen.

Court documents outline several accusations made since The Scratch Kitchen opened in April 2022, including under-aged drinking, failure to implement adequate and effective security, and operating over maximum capacity in violation of the city fire code.

The owner of the business, Brittany Curso Alexander, is in court without a lawyer, so she’s representing herself.

Reporter Leslie Rojas is in the courtroom and will bring us updates later today.

