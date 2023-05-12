WLOX Careers
Gulfport Police Department pays tribute to fallen officers

Officers placed roses, one by one, next to a ceremonial wreath and memorial honoring Gulfport's 10 fallen officers.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport hit pause on Friday to remember its officers who gave it all with a memorial ceremony on the steps of the police department.

Flags were raised then lowered to half-staff.

Officers placed roses, one by one, next to a ceremonial wreath and memorial.

“It is so important to stop the routines of work and life and honor these fallen officers,” said Leonard Papania, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer. “Each of them had dreams and hopes.”

Since the city was founded in 1898, 10 men have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

City leaders said it’s not about how they died, but how they lived with courage and bravery.

“The call an officer that no one wants to hear is, ‘officer down’, but you better believe we’re all coming,” Police Chief Adam Cooper said in a speech. “The brothers and sisters in blue will soon be there.”

Long-time resident Peggy Furr and her son Richard attended the annual service for the first time.

Furr grew up in Gulfport and returned after about 50 years away.

“Gulfport is a big city now. I got lost in my own hometown,” she told WLOX.

Her father, Richard Hart, was Gulfport Police Chief during the civil rights era and recruited the agency’s first-ever black officers.

“They didn’t know what reaction the Coast was going to have with his hiring of black officers, but it was essential to hire black officers at that time,” Furr said.

She described the ceremony as a feeling of homecoming.

“I’m grateful that they honor their fallen officers because we never want to forget them,” she said with tears in her eyes. “They gave their all. They do it every day.”

Chief Hart joined the Gulfport Police force in 1938.

You can learn more about the history of the Gulfport Police Department at its museum on 15th Street.

Peggy Furr’s father, Richard Hart, was Gulfport Police Chief during the civil rights era and recruited the agency's first-ever black officers.(WLOX)

