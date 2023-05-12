WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Family members believe more remains of Rasheem Carter have been found

By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WARNING: parts of the video above may be disturbing to the viewer.

Thursday, remains connected to the case of a Fayette man were found in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of the late 25-year-old, Rasheem Carter, say they have been notified of a fourth set of remains found in the same area where more of Carter’s remains were previously discovered.

Those remains included a severed skull, spinal cord, and a third set of bones.

Carter was last seen in October in Laurel. The first set of remains was discovered about a month later.

Crump says a bystander recorded the video of two officers discovering what appears to be a bone of an arm with a hand attached. Crump believes the remains belonged to Carter.

As of right now, that has not been confirmed by investigators.

”[There is] no excuse for bystanders showing the video to the family,” The officials have no dignity and respect to notify the family immediately and say, ‘We found more human remains in the vicinity where your son’s head, spinal cord, and other body parts were found,’” Crump said.

”I am a true believer and I trust God wholeheartedly that what has been done to Rasheem Carter, God will deal with them accordingly,” Tiffany Carter, Rasheem’s mother said.

Officials have not made any arrests at this time.

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston has released the following statement regarding the remains found Thursday:

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picayune Police arrested 48-year-old Maurice Damon Perkins on two counts of first degree murder.
Man arrested after 2 found dead in Picayune fire, believed to be father and son
According to a statement released by the city Thursday morning, Gulfport is ending its trash...
Gulfport ends trash campaign early due to ‘misuse,’ ‘exploitation’ of dumpsters
Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system
According to the Biloxi Police Department, Dontavis Omar Magee, 22, of Gulfport, was also a...
Suspect wanted in Biloxi officer shooting caught in Covington County
Along with the listed drugs and an assortment of paraphernalia, stolen property was recovered...
Search warrant on Kiln home leads to 8 arrested on drug charges, recovery of stolen property

Latest News

Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Heading into the weekend, we can't completely rule out a few pop-up showers each day. But...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
From eating crawfish to walking on water for charity, Flora Dedeaux has more on what's...
What's this Weekend? FREE crawfish, bridge walk, & music fest
Our afternoons are feeling hot! This will continue heading into the Mother's Day Weekend. Click...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
According to police, Williams has gang ties on the coast — to the Guap Gang Empire or the...
Past court records reveal Ocean Springs shooting suspect’s criminal history