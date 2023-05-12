WLOX Careers
DOJ: Woman’s embezzlement caused $2.8M loss to Alabama education advocacy association

Doris Joanna Gilmore, the former executive director of the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education, has pleaded guilty
U.S. Federal Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The former executive director of an association that advocates for Alabama’s career and technical education programs has pleaded guilty to federal program theft and failure to submit payroll taxes collected from employees, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Doris Joanna Gilmore, 61, of Montgomery, admitted to embezzling money from the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education, which the DOJ said led to millions of dollars in losses.

Gilmore’s plea agreement and court records show that between 2020 and 2022, ALACTE received federal grant funds through various state agencies and that as the organization’s director, Gilmore was responsible for budgeting, approving payments, and developing and disbursing payroll funds. Gilmore also prepared and filed federal and state tax returns, payroll tax returns, and Forms W-2 for ALACTE.

Court documents did not lay out the total timeframe of Gilmore’s criminal conduct, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart said in a release, but the defendant specifically admitted to embezzling ALACTE funds during the 2020 calendar year and failing to send payroll taxes to the IRS that were withheld during the first quarter of 2022.

The plea agreement states that Gilmore’s crimes caused a total loss of $2,832,486.

Gilmore could spend up to 10 years in federal prison when she’s sentenced in the coming months, as well as substantial fines and restitution.

