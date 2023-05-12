WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

‘Chonkosaurus,’ plump Chicago snapping turtle captured on video, goes viral

EDITED FOR EXPLICIT LANGUAGE - Kayakers captured their sighting of the "Chicago River Snapper" aka "Chonkosaurus." (@JoeySantore / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Footage of a plump snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago waterway has gone viral after the man who filmed the well-fed reptile marveled at its size and nicknamed it “Chonkosaurus.”

Joey Santore was kayaking with a friend along the Chicago River last weekend when they spotted the large snapping turtle sitting atop a large chain draped over what appear to be rotting logs.

He posted a jumpy video of the turtle on Twitter, labeling it the “Chicago River Snapper aka Chonkosaurus.”

In the video, Santore can be heard sounding stunned by the size of the turtle, which was displaying folds of flesh extending well beyond its shell.

“Look at this guy. We got a picture of this most beautiful sight. Look at the size of that ... thing,” he says, using an expletive. “Look at that beast. Hey, how ya doing guy? You look good. You’re healthy.”

Chris Anchor, the chief wildlife biologist with Forest Preserves of Cook County, said the snapping turtle Santore filmed is quite rare, considering its apparent size. He said it’s also unusual for the reptiles to be seen basking along rivers, but it probably recently emerged from hibernation.

“So my guess is that this animal had crawled out of the river to try and gather as much heat as it could in the sunshine,” Anchor told WMAQ-TV.

While it’s difficult to determine exactly how large the turtle is from the video alone, Anchor called it “a very large individual.” And he noted that snapping turtles are not picky eaters.

“Turtles this big will consume anything they can get their mouth around,” he said, adding that anyone encountering a snapping turtle should not disturb it or try to catch it.

“Enjoy it. Leave it alone,” Anchor said.

___

This story has been edited to correct the name of Anchor’s district: Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picayune Police arrested 48-year-old Maurice Damon Perkins on two counts of first degree murder.
Man arrested after 2 found dead in Picayune fire, believed to be father and son
Along with the listed drugs and an assortment of paraphernalia, stolen property was recovered...
Search warrant on Kiln home leads to 8 arrested on drug charges, recovery of stolen property
According to a statement released by the city Thursday morning, Gulfport is ending its trash...
Gulfport ends trash campaign early due to ‘misuse,’ ‘exploitation’ of dumpsters
Fa'Darius Williams
Past court records reveal Ocean Springs shooting suspect’s criminal history
Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021....
Families affected by Oxford school shooting win key decision in lawsuit against district
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Elon Musk names NBC Universal executive as the new CEO of Twitter
LIVE: Verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell trial
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Jury to announce verdict in trial of slain kids’ mom