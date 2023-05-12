WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people, 4 of them from Mississippi

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A car crash on an Alabama highway claimed the lives of five people; four of them being from Lowndes County, Mississippi.

The two-vehicle crash happened a little after 10 Wednesday morning on Interstate 59 northbound just south of Attalla in Etowah County, Alabama.

A 2001 Chevy Malibu collided with a 2009 Toyota Tundra pick-up.

The driver of the Malibu, Jimie Francisco, of Crossville, Alabama was fatally injured.

The Toyota caught fire. The driver, Nelson Loesa-Fernandez, of Caledonia, and three passengers: Cesar Arano-Rosales and Yadira Loesa-Fernandez, both of Columbus, and Norma A. Gonzalez-Garcia, of Caledonia, all died at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picayune Police arrested 48-year-old Maurice Damon Perkins on two counts of first degree murder.
Man arrested after 2 found dead in Picayune fire, believed to be father and son
Along with the listed drugs and an assortment of paraphernalia, stolen property was recovered...
Search warrant on Kiln home leads to 8 arrested on drug charges, recovery of stolen property
According to a statement released by the city Thursday morning, Gulfport is ending its trash...
Gulfport ends trash campaign early due to ‘misuse,’ ‘exploitation’ of dumpsters
Fa'Darius Williams
Past court records reveal Ocean Springs shooting suspect’s criminal history
Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system

Latest News

2023 recipients are (from left to right, top to bottom): Tania Teller-Brooks, Melanie Davis,...
8 Mississippi teachers honored for teaching excellence, creativity with Leo Seal grants
Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
The Scratch Kitchen remains closed for now; shooting suspect to be extradited to Miss.
Hot and humid Mother's Day weekend on tap
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
James Tanksley
Orchard Drive murder suspect arrested in Mississippi, returned to Mobile
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé