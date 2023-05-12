WLOX Careers
Arrests made in fatal Gautier gas station shooting

Thomas Guy Rogers
Thomas Guy Rogers(Gautier PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Thomas Guy Rogers. 27, is now in custody as police suspect him to be the shooter in a murder on Ladnier Road in Gautier back in April.

The fatal shooting took place at the Pure gas station located at 2218 Ladnier Road. Officers were sent to the location after receiving reports of the shooting around 3:20 p.m. on April 3. It was there they found a victim, later identified as 21-year-old Maurice Shannon, dead from gunshot wounds.

Friday, Rogers was arrested at a resident in Mobile, Ala. and is being held at the Mobile Metro Jail with extradition back to Mississippi soon to follow.

Along with Rogers, officials also took Iesha Finley, a 21-year-old Gautier resident believed to be in a relationship with Rogers, into custody at a Brookhaven home on May 5 for accessory after the fact.

Gautier Police Chief David Bever sends thanks to the Gautier police officers and detectives involved with the case as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigations Pascagoula RA, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Brookhaven Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit.

Those with information regarding this case are urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

