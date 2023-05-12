WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Analysis: Homicides in Jackson drop to six-year low

Number of reported killings plunged 37 percent versus this time last year, but concerns remain over possible underreporting
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reported killings in the Capital City have dropped dramatically in the first five months of this year versus the year before, according to a 3 On Your Side analysis of confirmed reports and news releases from Jackson police and other agencies.

So far this year, 34 people have been killed in Jackson, compared with 54 this time last year, which would be a 37 percent decrease.

This year’s count represents the lowest number of homicides year-to-date since 2017, according to WLBT records.

Our numbers, which we’ve been tracking and compiling since 2016, come from law enforcement news releases, interviews, and confirmations from JPD and other agencies.

Jackson set an all-time record in 2021 for the most killings in the city’s history, ending the year with 160.

The city led the nation with its homicide rate among major cities for the last two years.

One caveat about these numbers: JPD has underreported individual killings in recent years.

Analysis: Reported killings in Jackson hit six-year low
Analysis: Reported killings in Jackson hit six-year low(WLBT)

Last year, JPD failed to release information on 18 killings and still hasn’t revealed the identities of the victims or whether the cases were solved.

We found that out when JPD released monthly totals to us back in March for 2022, which didn’t match the individual releases of cases and arrests that WLBT has been tracking.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picayune Police arrested 48-year-old Maurice Damon Perkins on two counts of first degree murder.
Man arrested after 2 found dead in Picayune fire, believed to be father and son
Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
The Scratch Kitchen remains closed for now; shooting suspect to be extradited to Miss.
Along with the listed drugs and an assortment of paraphernalia, stolen property was recovered...
Search warrant on Kiln home leads to 8 arrested on drug charges, recovery of stolen property
According to the Biloxi Police Department, Dontavis Omar Magee, 22, of Gulfport, was also a...
New details surrounding arrest of Spring Break shooting suspect
According to a statement released by the city Thursday morning, Gulfport is ending its trash...
Gulfport ends trash campaign early due to ‘misuse,’ ‘exploitation’ of dumpsters

Latest News

Appeal filed in school funding lawsuit
Gulfport Police Department pays tribute to fallen officers
The owner of the business, Brittany Cruso Alexander, will only be able to access the business...
The Scratch Kitchen remains closed for now
Thomas Guy Rogers
Arrests made in fatal Gautier gas station shooting