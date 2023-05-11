Thursday’s Forecast

Warm and humid weather will continue. Today’s high temperatures will reach the warm 80s and the afternoon heat index should top out in the lower 90s. Winds from the southeast will be breezy at times at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today. Rain chances should be fairly low this morning. But, they increase later into the day with the highest chances around this evening into tonight as a decaying thunderstorm complex possibly drifts our way from Louisiana. As this weather possibly moves in later today or tonight, we’ll be monitoring the potential for flooding rain, strong t-storm gusts, and hail.

