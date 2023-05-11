Teachers celebrate Appreciation Day at Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than one hundred teachers from Biloxi were celebrating at Ground Zero Blues Club.

The Biloxi Chamber of Commerce celebrated educators by hosting a Teachers Appreciation Celebration.

Educators took a break from their busy schoolwork to enjoy drinks, food and prizes.

Biloxi High School teacher Tammy Vizzini said it feels nice to be appreciated after a long year of work.

“We love it. We really do because sometimes you give it your all, you give 110% and you’re just not sure if people in the community are understanding how much time and effort we put into our students,” Vizzini said.

LaWanda Jones with the Chamber of Commerce said teachers do not get the recognition they deserve so events like these when they do get recognized are important.

“Teachers have to know that we really appreciate them. They’re definitely underappreciated, and we don’t express it enough. This is our way of showing them we really do appreciate them, and we know they have a hard task, but we’re cheering them on,” Jones said.

Vizzini told us this event also helps educators network and get to know each other.

