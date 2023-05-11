WLOX Careers
Suspect wanted in Biloxi officer shooting caught in Covington County

Dontavious Magee, who was wanted in connection with an April 16 shooting that included the...
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, arrested a suspect connected to the April 16 wounding of a Biloxi police officer.

Deputies and marshals arrested Dontavious Magee at a Covington County residence Wednesday.

Magee has been charged with kidnapping, assault, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Five people were wounded in April, including a Biloxi officer, when shooting broke out near the Surf Shop on Mississippi 90 in Biloxi.

