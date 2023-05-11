WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Stennis Space Center engine test takes next step toward space travel

The new engines are built for the Artemis Five mission, which will travel about 250,000 miles to get to the moon.
By Noah Noble
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A RS-25 engine test at Stennis Space Center on Wednesday brings the United States one step closer to returning to the moon.

The engine tested is different than previous RS-25 engines, which were rebuilt from the Space Shuttle program’s reusable engines. Those engines were designed to take the shuttle 200 miles above Earth to the International Space Station.

“These new engines are part of the first stage that sends astronauts back to the moon. This version is what we call expendable. It means, when you’re done burning up the first stage, it goes into the ocean,” said Jim Maser, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s senior vice president of space business.

The new engines are built for the Artemis Five mission, which will travel about 250,000 miles to get to the moon. The engine tested Wednesday will be mounted with three others as the first stage of engines that will fire off to get Artemis Five off the ground, to the moon, and eventually beyond.

“The long vision is to get to Mars,” said Ryan Roberts, the test director for Stennis’ B Stand. “In order to achieve that long-term mission to Mars, we need to set up on the moon. There’s a lot of things that will be done there; science, technology, development, all to get to Mars.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
Chayse Harmon was 19 years old when he died in a mass shooting in Ocean Springs at a packed...
Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss
Early Saturday morning, the Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime...
City injuction details multiple police calls to The Scratch Kitchen before fatal mass shooting

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 5.10.23
Hot and humid Thursday, storms possible
These turtles came to the Mississippi Coast to be rehabilitated after being rescued out of the...
IMMS releases four Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into their natural habitat
According to Red Cross, sickle cell anemia is the most common genetic blood disease in America.
American Red Cross brings awareness to sickle cell anemia in South Mississippi
According to Red Cross, sickle cell anemia is the most common genetic blood disease in America,...
American Red Cross brings awareness to sickle cell anemia in South Mississippi