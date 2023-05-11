Search warrant on Kiln home leads to 8 arrested on drug charges, recovery of stolen property

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 8 different people after a search warrant at one Kiln residence led to the discovery of a large amount of stolen property and drugs.

Officials carried out a search on the home, located in the 2000 block of Christine Ladner Road, on Wednesday. Investigators found meth, fentanyl, buprenorphine and hydrocodone. Along with the listed drugs and an assortment of paraphernalia, stolen property was recovered from the residence.

These people were arrested on the following charges:

Terrell Joseph Ladner, 68, Kiln (Homeowner) — felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance

Angela Marie Chauvin, 39, Pass Christian — 2 felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, felony count of possession of a controlled substance

Kristen Lee Tomasich, 36, Kiln — felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Devin John Elliot, 19, Kiln — felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Richard Allen Wilkes, 45, Pass Christian — felony possession of a controlled substance

Brittani S. Valder, 26, Kiln — misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance

Justin Ares Hoda, 33, Kiln — misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Grace Marie Anderson, 30, Gulfport — misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Top to bottom, left to right: Terrell Ladner, Angela Chauvin, Kristen Lee Tomasich, Devin Elliot, Richard Allen Wilkes, Brittani Valder, Justin Hoda, Grace Marie Anderson (Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

“These types of crimes are ones that affect the quality of life in Hancock County,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “As we often notice, drug sellers and users alike not only contribute to the drug problem we see within our community, but their crimes affect others, because it often involves theft of property from businesses and individuals.”

Additional charges could be filed pending the outcome of the investigation of the stolen property.

