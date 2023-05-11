Past court records reveal Ocean Springs shooting suspect’s criminal history

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On the eve of his extradition hearing, we’re learning more about Fa’Darius Williams, the suspect in The Scratch Kitchen shooting at Ocean Springs.

According to police, Williams has gang ties on the coast — to the Guap Gang Empire or the Wicked street gang. His police records go back to 2018, when according to arrest and court records, he faced several charges in August of that year connected to a shooting in St. Martin.

Two counts of aggravated assault never went to trial — the charges were dismissed when Williams agreed to plead guilty to one count of possession of a stolen gun and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Court records show he faced jail time on both charges, but Judge Kathy King Jackson suspended the prison time and sentenced him to three years probation.

In January, Williams completed his probation and the charges were dismissed.

On April 1, less than three months later, Williams was arrested in D’Iberville for possession of a stolen gun. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail just before 9 a.m. He posted a $25,000 bond that same day and was released just after 1 p.m.

Ocean Springs Police say Williams fired the shots Friday night that killed one and injured six others. Police have also confirmed that Williams is the person described in court documents who went to Merit Health in Biloxi the night of the shooting with an injury to his hand. Police questioned him there. Williams’ injury required more extensive treatment in Mobile; it’s there that authorities took him into custody last weekend.

Friday, an extradition hearing is set in Mobile as authorities work to bring him back to Mississippi to face charges related to Friday’s shootings.

Ocean Springs Police still ask for anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 228-875-2211. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling at (877) 787-5898. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

