WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise

Ochsner is planning to lay off nearly 800 employees in Louisiana and Mississippi as supply costs rise.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is planning to lay off nearly 800 employees across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Ochsner CEO Pete November sent a message to staff on Thursday, May 11 informing them of the pending layoffs.

Read the message here.

November stated 770 employees, which represents about 2% of the team, will be out of a job.

Officials report the layoffs won’t affect doctors, nurses, and other patient-facing staff. Workers in management, administrative jobs, and clerical positions will see most of the cuts.

Ochsner cited increased labor costs, a nationwide shortage of patient care clinicians, a weakened economy, and high inflation as part of the reason for the layoffs. Those factors have caused supply costs to escalate.

SPECIFICS FROM OCHSNER

  • There are three key factors driving significant financial and operational pressure for healthcare providers across the country: increased labor costs, a nationwide shortage of patient care clinicians, and a weakened economy and high inflation, which has caused supply costs to escalate
  • Impacted positions are management and primarily non-direct patient care roles. No physicians are impacted by this reduction, and any impacted employees with active clinical credentials will be offered direct patient care roles. We are not able to share additional details about the roles impacted by this reduction.
  • This absolutely will not impact our ability to care for our patients and communities. Our patients and communities can continue to depend on us for the excellent, compassionate care they expect from Ochsner.
  • There are no plans for an additional systemwide workforce reduction.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
Early Saturday morning, the Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime...
City injuction details multiple police calls to The Scratch Kitchen before fatal mass shooting
Although there was no incident, and it is not believed the weapon was brought on campus with...
Student arrested after gun found in his vehicle at school
On Tuesday Bay St. Louis' Police Chief Toby Schwartz shared his insight into what led up to the...
Bay St. Louis Police Chief updates prom party deadly shooting investigation
The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen

Latest News

Picayune Police arrested 48-year-old Maurice Damon Perkins on two counts of first degree murder.
Man arrested after 2 found dead in Picayune fire, believed to be father and son
According to a statement released by the city Thursday morning, Gulfport is ending its trash...
Gulfport ends trash campaign early due to ‘misuse,’ ‘exploitation’ of dumpsters
Today's highest rain chances are expected to arrive late in the day. Until then, plan on warm &...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Warm and humid weather will continue. Today’s high temperatures will reach the warm 80s and the...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast