New details surrounding arrest of Spring Break shooting suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about how deputies found the suspect accused of spraying gunfire on a busy street, shooting five people during spring break in Biloxi.

One of those people was a police officer.

Law enforcement gave more details on Thursday about the more than a week-long search for 22-year-old Dontavis Magee.

The trail started in Hattiesburg, leading them through several counties.

“We understand he was in Hattiesburg for a short period of time. Then we got information on the possibility he was in Jones County,” said Covington County Sheriff Darrel Perkins. “We understand he was in this county for probably more than a week, but he wasn’t going anywhere. He was staying really rural and hiding out.”

Deputies and U.S. Marshals eventually found Magee hiding in a shed behind a house in Covington County.

“I think it was just an acquaintance, not somebody really related to him, but there were several people we understand that was involved in trying to keep Mr. Magee hid,” Perkins said.

Magee has been charged with kidnapping, assault, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

“He was arrested without a weapon. He knew we were in the area looking for him. So we were glad that he turned himself over to us without incident because it could have been very serious at any time,” Perkins said.

He also had warrants for armed robbery and kidnapping in Georgia.

Magee is now being held on a $2.25 million bond.

Sheriff Perkins said there could be other arrests pending in connection with helping Magee hide but said it would be up to Biloxi Police to bring those charges.

