Ingalls Shipbuilding hires 23 high school seniors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine being a high school senior waiting to graduate with a career already lined up.

That’s reality for several students across the Coast. Ingalls Shipbuilding Company offered jobs to 23 high school seniors.

The soon-to-be graduates completed a two-year technical program with Ingalls Shipbuilding Academy.

Some of the professions the students will be entering include welders, pipe fitters, and joiners.

Vice President of Operation Donny Dorsey said the students have a bright future with the company.

“As they finish school, they’ll be signing with us... We’re offering them a job right when they come out. We’re celebrating that today and looking forward to them working with us,” Dorsey said.

Camrynn Coroy accepted a welding job. Behind her decision to enter the welding field is family.

“It started with my dad. My dad was always welding fixing cars, and I wanted to be like him, so I got into the welding program and got accepted into a welding college. I tried to make something out of myself, so I joined the welding program here,” Coroy said.

Moss Point was among the districts with the most students completing the program. Tayshaun Patton graduates high school May 25th. His family is happy to know he has a job lined up.

“Everyone is very happy for me. My grandma is right over there, she is happy. Most of my family works at Ingalls, and it’s about carrying on our legacy and being able to provide for my family,” Patton said.

In addition to competitive pay, employees at Ingalls also have full benefits.

Students who want to learn more about the Ingalls Shipbuilding Academy should contact their counselors or career coaches.

