Harrison County’s sole fallen deputy in history honored

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement officials, family members and friends gathered around the grave site of the late Deputy Earl Wesley Phillips, Sr. in Gulfport Thursday.

Deputy Phillips was killed in the line of duty 50 years ago but is still remembered today as the only fallen officer in the history of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

That’s half a century since he paid the ultimate sacrifice, but his legacy lives on.

“He was a man who loved to serve people, and he died serving and protecting,” his nephew Billy Wilkinson told WLOX.

Wilkinson said Deputy Phillips died doing what he loved, and he will never stop paying his respects.

“The firemen and law-enforcement people and all run to danger where most of us run away from danger,” he said. “It just doesn’t seem like enough to just say, ‘Thanks.’ So, when you memorialize somebody like this, they truly deserve it.”

Sheriff Troy Peterson held a first-of-its-kind inaugural ceremony five years ago and every year since.

“This was something that had never been done through the sheriff’s office to represent our fallen officer,” Sheriff Peterson said. “This is something that the families never had, and once we presented this to them, they come out in full force every time.”

Following the pursuit of a suspicious vehicle back in 1973, Deputy Phillips approached the teen driver who shot and killed him on the scene.

The juvenile suspect not only stole the deputy’s patrol car but also took a life those closest to him still mourn today.

“When we put on this badge and we take this oath, we understand what the cost is, and we accept that,” Lt. Robert Lincoln said. “And Earl accepted that.”

It was the last Fallen Officer Ceremony held under Sheriff Peterson’s leadership, but officials with the department said no matter what, the event will continue in the years to come.

“It is to honor the fallen, but it’s also because you understand that their family got the call,” Lincoln said. “The fear that we have is that our wives and kids will get the call, and that’s the biggest fear we have.”

Deputy Phillips was also a United State Army Reserve, World War II and Korean War veteran.

He served with the Harrison County Highway Patrol for 20 years.

