WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation

Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck under the floor during a home renovation project. (Credit: Town of Surf City Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (CNN) - In North Carolina, a curious cat that was checking out a bathroom remodeling project ended up becoming part of it.

Surf City firefighters posted photos on their Facebook page showing the rescue.

Last weekend, the cat crawled into a hole in the floorboards during construction and no one noticed until it was too late.

Firefighters removed the brand-new shower floor and the cat popped up.

The cat was not hurt and even made new friends with the firefighters.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
Early Saturday morning, the Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime...
City injuction details multiple police calls to The Scratch Kitchen before fatal mass shooting
Although there was no incident, and it is not believed the weapon was brought on campus with...
Student arrested after gun found in his vehicle at school
On Tuesday Bay St. Louis' Police Chief Toby Schwartz shared his insight into what led up to the...
Bay St. Louis Police Chief updates prom party deadly shooting investigation
The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen

Latest News

A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say
Khaalis Ricardo Miller is accused of breaking into a couple's home with the wife alone inside.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man fights off burglary suspect who entered house with wife inside
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures