Fallen K9 Exo recognized during National Police Week at nation’s capital

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department’s fallen K9 Officer Exo was honored during National Police Week in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

When Exo’s name was called, his surviving handler, Officer James Prisock, placed a ceremonial rose on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in his honor. Prisock was accompanied by his oldest son, Warren.

When the shooting happened, Prisock was working for the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, which is Jackson County’s narcotics task force.

Fallen K9 Exo's surviving handler Officer James Prisock was joined by his oldest son Warren at the National Police K9 Memorial Service Thursday. (WLOX)

Officer Prisock’s commander at the time, Joe Nicholson, the then-Sheriff Mike Ezell, Lt. John Lynd and Officer Jamie Weeks also traveled to D.C. in support.

Mike Ezell, James Prisock, Warren Prisock, John Lynd, Jamie Weeks and Joe Nicholson photographed at the National Police K9 Memorial Service. (WLOX)

K9 Exo was killed in the line of duty last June when he successfully tracked down an armed suspect about 1.5 miles into the woods but was fatally shot twice in the chest.

You can click here to watch the final moments with Officer Prisock leading up to his trip.

The Police K9 Memorial Service held at the capital was part of National Police Week 2023.

The events will continue tomorrow with a Police Unity Tour where law enforcement officers from across the nation will ride together for the ones they lost.

