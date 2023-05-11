East Central INF/P T.J. Dunsford named 5A Mr. Baseball

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - One year removed from a state championship, the East Central Hornets are gaining steam once again. A large part of that can be credited to one person: T.J. Dunsford.

On Thursday, the Mississippi High School Athletic Association released their Mr. Baseball awards, which are given to the best players in each classification.

Dunsford, who has been awarded 5A Mr. Baseball. He leads his team in batting average (.405), RBIs (24) and home runs (4) over the course of the 2023 season. Dunsford has also shown plenty of success on the mound, hoisting a 9-1 record along with a stingy 1.57 ERA over 12 appearances (MaxPreps).

A senior, Dunsford is currently committed to play baseball at Southern Miss next year. He and the Hornets look to advance to South State with a win against Picayune on Friday night at 7 p.m.

