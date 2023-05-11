WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine red wolf pups.

The zoo shared a video online of a few of the new pups that have arrived. The team said it welcomed two litters of the critically endangered animals.

The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, had three pups, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, had six, for a total of 9 pups, the zoo shared.

Officials with the zoo said the red wolf population has been dwindling and was once declared extinct in the wild. But the team in North Carolina is working to ensure the survival of the species.

Both litters were born behind the scenes as a part of the zoo’s contributions to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

Veterinary staff said the pups will get continued checkups to make sure all nine remain in good health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
Early Saturday morning, the Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime...
City injuction details multiple police calls to The Scratch Kitchen before fatal mass shooting
Although there was no incident, and it is not believed the weapon was brought on campus with...
Student arrested after gun found in his vehicle at school
On Tuesday Bay St. Louis' Police Chief Toby Schwartz shared his insight into what led up to the...
Bay St. Louis Police Chief updates prom party deadly shooting investigation
Dontavis Magee
Suspect in Biloxi spring break shooting arrested

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 5.11.23
Heavy rain possible tonight
Family, friends and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department celebrated the legacy of fallen...
Harrison County’s sole fallen deputy in history honored
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
Source: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (nleomf.org)
Fallen K9 Exo recognized during National Police Week at nation’s capital
David Chou, of Las Vegas, is charged with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges...
Man indicted on 98 charges for shooting at Taiwanese church in California